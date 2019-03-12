Sphere 3D (ANY) Stock Price Up 19.1%

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) shares rose 19.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 555,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average daily volume of 158,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

In related news, major shareholder Mf Ventures, Llc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 233,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,588.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,217 shares of company stock valued at $155,669. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

