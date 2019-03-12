SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Holdings Lifted by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 3.4% of Round Table Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $9,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 58.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,533,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,118 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 259.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,329,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,401,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,166 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,799 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 532.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,255,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,745,000 after buying an additional 1,056,880 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 26.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,698,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,601,000 after buying an additional 566,511 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,822,602. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $233.76 and a 1 year high of $293.94.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

