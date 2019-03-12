SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (FEZ) Stake Raised by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,611,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,485,000 after purchasing an additional 664,223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,925,000 after purchasing an additional 161,645 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 439,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 428,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5,428.0% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 375,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 369,107 shares in the last quarter.

FEZ traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $36.21. 76,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,506,960. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

