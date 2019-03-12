Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,077 Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,376.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.87.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.10. 451,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,344. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $109.14 and a one year high of $154.55. The firm has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $566,181.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $256,565.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,225.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,111 shares of company stock worth $17,047,463. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

