Sound Income Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 129.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,080,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,462 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $234,120,000. Packer & Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 441.9% in the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,687,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,889,985,000 after purchasing an additional 991,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 282.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,281,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $265,464,000 after purchasing an additional 946,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total transaction of $2,203,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total value of $1,006,451.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.89. 654,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,676,105. The stock has a market cap of $206.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $26.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 664.88% and a net margin of 10.00%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 41.66%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Home Depot from $190.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Home Depot from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Home Depot from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $204.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.41.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

