Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Hudson’s Bay (HBC) Share Price

News stories about Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hudson’s Bay earned a coverage optimism score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Hudson’s Bay’s analysis:

Get Hudson's Bay alerts:

HBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 6th.

Shares of TSE:HBC traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.70. 56,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40. Hudson’s Bay has a twelve month low of C$6.80 and a twelve month high of C$12.05.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-extremely-likely-to-affect-hudsons-bay-hbc-share-price.html.

About Hudson’s Bay

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Gilt, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena banners.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Hudson's Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson's Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.