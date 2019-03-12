Signition LP Acquires New Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 140,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,683.4% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $1,524,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,119,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,368,000 after acquiring an additional 60,684 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup set a $65.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $81.04. 77,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,613,295. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $218.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 231,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $18,080,673.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 923,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,108,129.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $759,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,599 shares of company stock valued at $54,627,132 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

