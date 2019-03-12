Signet Financial Management LLC Trims Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $342,085,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 21,215.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,627,000 after purchasing an additional 594,680 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,274,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,928,000 after purchasing an additional 459,587 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 95.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 813,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,901,000 after purchasing an additional 397,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 656,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,044,000 after purchasing an additional 331,501 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,881. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.44 and a 1 year high of $184.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.06%.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

