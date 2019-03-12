Signet Financial Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 5,525.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,216 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 1.4% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC owned about 0.71% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 60,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTS stock remained flat at $$29.62 during trading hours on Tuesday. 72,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,986. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $29.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.0566 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%.

