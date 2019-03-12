Short Interest in WidePoint Co. (WYY) Expands By 196.6%

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 93,124 shares, a growth of 196.6% from the February 15th total of 31,399 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,965 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WidePoint stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 116,593 shares during the quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned 1.28% of WidePoint worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

WYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WidePoint in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WidePoint in a report on Monday, December 3rd.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

