Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) Expands By 82.5%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,473 shares, a growth of 82.5% from the February 15th total of 27,660 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,899 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN EIM opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $12.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

