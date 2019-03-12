Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Sells 5,300 Shares of BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan cut its holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. BHP Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BHP Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,038 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BHP Group by 190.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 54,124 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in BHP Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 229.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.32. 35,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,149. The firm has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $54.73.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 4.65%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

BHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

