SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (BOTZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 84.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,290 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOTZ. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 506.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 208,248 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 205,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $19.53. 3,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,901. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $25.32.
