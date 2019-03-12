SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (BOTZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 84.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,290 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOTZ. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 506.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 208,248 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 205,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $19.53. 3,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,901. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $25.32.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (BOTZ)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/sg-americas-securities-llc-reduces-holdings-in-global-x-robotics-artificial-intelligence-thematic-etf-botz.html.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.