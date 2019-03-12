SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in HC2 Holdings Inc (HCHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 31,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCHC. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in HC2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in HC2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in HC2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in HC2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in HC2 by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCHC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on shares of HC2 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:HCHC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,166. The company has a market cap of $141.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.78. HC2 Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc engages in the construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, and other businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company fabricates and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

