Sequential Brands Group (SQBG) Trading Down 6.9%

Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG)’s share price dropped 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 675,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 785,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

SQBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $90.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.85 million. Sequential Brands Group had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 101.91%. Research analysts predict that Sequential Brands Group Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sequential Brands Group news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 46,966 shares of Sequential Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $34,754.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,616,402 shares of company stock worth $1,340,708. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 70.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 59,851 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequential Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,580,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 198,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,580,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 198,105 shares in the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, Joe's Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name.

