Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $6.57 Million Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 15.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 389,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,178,000 after acquiring an additional 53,480 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the third quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Paypal by 27.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.05.

In other Paypal news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 6,813 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $669,377.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,684,646.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $1,853,217.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,590 shares in the company, valued at $25,447,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 325,823 shares of company stock worth $30,176,386 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.41. 89,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,975,912. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $70.22 and a 1 year high of $99.45. The company has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Paypal had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

