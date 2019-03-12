SenesTech (SNES) Shares Down 6.4%

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) shares were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 1,000,252 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 425% from the average daily volume of 190,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SenesTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th.
The stock has a market cap of $25.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.02 and a quick ratio of 7.88.
About SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)
SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.
