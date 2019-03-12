Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,757 AstraZeneca plc (AZN)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NYSE AZN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.79. 124,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,335,091. The firm has a market cap of $106.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca plc has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.85. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

