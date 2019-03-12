Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Sanofi SA (SNY)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 259.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 194,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Financial Corp grew its position in Sanofi by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Financial Corp now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Sanofi by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $43.62. 19,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,983. Sanofi SA has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.7395 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.34%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

