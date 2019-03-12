Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 66,811 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 66,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.05. 305,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,722,974. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.66 and a 12-month high of $79.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1409 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

