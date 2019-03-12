Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Southern Co (SO)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000. Southern makes up about 1.0% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 77,467,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,377,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,971,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,985,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,763,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,667 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,013,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,630,000 after acquiring an additional 731,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,620,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,048,000 after acquiring an additional 193,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.76. 99,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,217,064. The stock has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $51.41.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.18%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Southern from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Southern from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 18,922 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $952,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,909.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William P. Bowers sold 90,942 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $4,419,781.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,193 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

