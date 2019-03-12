SEI Investments (SEIC) Holdings Raised by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 99,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 686,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,940,000 after buying an additional 183,302 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 410,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after buying an additional 81,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 116,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $6,173,328.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,811,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,315,140.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,106,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,118,439.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 288,600 shares of company stock valued at $15,159,725. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEIC stock opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $42.27 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $405.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/sei-investments-seic-holdings-raised-by-mn-services-vermogensbeheer-b-v.html.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.