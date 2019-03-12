Seele (SEELE) One Day Volume Tops $146,329.00

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last seven days, Seele has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. Seele has a market cap of $3.49 million and $146,329.00 worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, Bilaxy, IDEX and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Seele alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $656.24 or 0.16776491 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00047887 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00001502 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Seele Token Profile

Seele (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,916,307 tokens. The official website for Seele is seele.pro . The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Seele is medium.com/seeletech . Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Seele Token Trading

Seele can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, CoinBene, DDEX, Hotbit and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.