Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) is set to issue its Q4 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

EYES stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.26. Second Sight Medical Products has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.25.

In related news, Director Gregg Williams acquired 3,275,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $3,013,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EYES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. It focuses on developing new technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company is developing the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, or forms of cancer and trauma.

