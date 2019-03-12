Seaport Global Securities Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Linde PLC (LIN)

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Linde in a report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.67. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Linde’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.80 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LIN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.20.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $171.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $93.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. Linde has a 12-month low of $145.95 and a 12-month high of $176.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,827,463,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,624,717,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,336,558,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,604,835,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 7,749 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.99, for a total value of $1,278,507.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Wood sold 1,800 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $284,454.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

