Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) will report $7.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.78 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $7.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year sales of $33.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.47 billion to $37.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $37.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.60 billion to $43.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Schlumberger.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $75.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $375,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schlumberger (SLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.