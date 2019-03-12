Savary Gold (SCA) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.13

Shares of Savary Gold Corp (CVE:SCA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 1078500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The stock has a market cap of $28.05 million and a P/E ratio of -62.50.
About Savary Gold (CVE:SCA)
Savary Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is the Karankasso project that consists of five exploration licenses covering a total area of 688 square kilometers located in the Houndé Gold Belt in Burkina Faso. The company was formerly known as Savary Capital Corp.
