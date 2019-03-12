Sapience Investments LLC Sells 16,160 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (POST)

Sapience Investments LLC decreased its position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,160 shares during the quarter. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Post by 8,813.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,264,324 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in Post by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Post by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Post in the third quarter worth about $128,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.25. 94,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Post Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $70.66 and a 52-week high of $104.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.22.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Post had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William P. Stiritz purchased 35,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,495,051.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,692,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,153,557. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total value of $74,917.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 170,094 shares of company stock valued at $16,488,054 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

