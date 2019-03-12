Sapience Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 71,550 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Sapience Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 71,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXTA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,939,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,570,000 after purchasing an additional 151,808 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 44.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.4% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Cash sold 5,483 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $141,022.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 500,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $13,355,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 394,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,541,261.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 964,729 shares of company stock worth $25,102,588. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.28. 21,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,415. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group set a $32.00 target price on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.00 target price on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various specially-formulated water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

