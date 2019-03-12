Sanofi SA (SNY) Major Shareholder Sanofi Sells 131,115 Shares

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) major shareholder Sanofi sold 131,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.17, for a total transaction of $54,041,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SNY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.55. 562,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,131. Sanofi SA has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $109.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sanofi’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.7395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.34%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 420.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

