Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) & Magyar Bancorp (MGYR) Financial Comparison

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) and Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Bancorp has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Salisbury Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Magyar Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Salisbury Bancorp pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Salisbury Bancorp and Magyar Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salisbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Salisbury Bancorp and Magyar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salisbury Bancorp 17.78% 8.48% 0.79% Magyar Bancorp 8.82% 4.67% 0.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Salisbury Bancorp and Magyar Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salisbury Bancorp $49.32 million 2.45 $8.71 million $3.01 14.29 Magyar Bancorp $26.47 million 2.50 $2.03 million N/A N/A

Salisbury Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Magyar Bancorp.

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp beats Magyar Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 14 banking offices and 10 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts, as well as through its main office located in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans. The company also provides non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and investment securities. It operates through seven branch locations in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison; and a loan product office in New Jersey. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Magyar Bancorp, MHC.

