salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Position Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,710 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 291 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.62.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $927,180.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,866,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $785,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 541,028 shares of company stock valued at $78,200,323 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $157.65 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $166.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $120.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.72, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.37.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

