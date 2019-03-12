Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) Receives $31.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CFO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $318,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,290 shares of company stock worth $6,240,374. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Sailpoint Technologies stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.86. The stock had a trading volume of 49,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,666. Sailpoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.44 and a beta of 1.78.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

