Safety Income & Growth Inc (SAFE) Major Shareholder Purchases $140,309.50 in Stock

Safety Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 7,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $140,309.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safety Income & Growth alerts:

On Thursday, March 7th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,941 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $153,896.58.

On Monday, March 4th, Istar Inc. acquired 8,180 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $156,483.40.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,489 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $145,436.38.

On Thursday, February 21st, Istar Inc. acquired 7,509 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $145,299.15.

On Monday, December 31st, Istar Inc. acquired 14,534 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $277,018.04.

On Thursday, December 27th, Istar Inc. acquired 21,300 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $404,487.00.

On Friday, December 21st, Istar Inc. acquired 17,100 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $331,056.00.

On Tuesday, December 18th, Istar Inc. acquired 16,700 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $321,642.00.

On Thursday, December 13th, Istar Inc. acquired 15,631 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $299,802.58.

Shares of SAFE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.45. 17,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,896. Safety Income & Growth Inc has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $362.23 million, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.06.

Safety Income & Growth (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Safety Income & Growth had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 million. Research analysts expect that Safety Income & Growth Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 13.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 58,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 13.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 489,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 58,531 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after buying an additional 13,408 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 418,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAFE. ValuEngine lowered Safety Income & Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safety Income & Growth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded Safety Income & Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Safety Income & Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/safety-income-growth-inc-safe-major-shareholder-purchases-140309-50-in-stock.html.

Safety Income & Growth Company Profile

Safety, Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) is the first publicly traded company focused on ground leases. The Company seeks to provide real estate owners with better, lower cost capital through its modern ground lease structure, while delivering safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.