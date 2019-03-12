RTI Surgical (RTIX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.75

RTI Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 13526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTIX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of RTI Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RTI Surgical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $353.32 million, a P/E ratio of 190.67 and a beta of 1.37.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. RTI Surgical had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%.

In other RTI Surgical news, CFO Jonathon M. Singer bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 264,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 299.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 230,103 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 33.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 342,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 85,040 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,406,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 31,098 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,662,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,983,000 after purchasing an additional 101,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 683,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 79,507 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX)

RTI Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

