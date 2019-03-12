Royce & Associates LP Invests $2.67 Million in Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) Stock

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.11% of Resideo Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

REZI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.26. 524,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,757. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $28.67.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, insider Stephen Montgomery Kelly acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $49,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,718 shares of company stock worth $60,167 over the last ninety days.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical residential comfort and security solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Production and Distribution. The company offers comfort and care products, including temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and security and safety products, such as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wires and cables, communication devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, and installation and maintenance tools and software products.

