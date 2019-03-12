Royce & Associates LP Has $3.03 Million Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.05% of Allison Transmission worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,103,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,163,000 after buying an additional 385,909 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,240,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,530,000 after buying an additional 1,211,258 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,207,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,827,000 after buying an additional 147,896 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,932,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,808,000 after buying an additional 1,435,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,373,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.96. 3,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.22 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 90.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 12.55%.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director Lawrence E. Dewey sold 106,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $4,897,898.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,924,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Harker sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $101,520.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

