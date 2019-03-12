Royce & Associates LP Acquires 6,000 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9,703.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,836,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,272 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3,266.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,004,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,028,000 after buying an additional 974,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $680,279,000 after purchasing an additional 298,898 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 386.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,035,000 after purchasing an additional 235,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $27,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.22. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $422.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.38 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

