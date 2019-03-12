Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC to Issue Special Dividend of $0.20 (RBS)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1961 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE RBS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 950,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,537. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $8.14.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RBS shares. Morgan Stanley cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

