Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Painted Pony Energy (PDPYF)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of Painted Pony Energy stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Painted Pony Energy has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

Painted Pony Energy Company Profile

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

