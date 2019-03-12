Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Oncolytics Biotech (ONC)

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 292.16% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:ONC opened at C$2.55 on Tuesday. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of C$2.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 million and a P/E ratio of -2.32.

In related news, insider Matthew Coffey bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,873 shares in the company, valued at C$110,081.09.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

