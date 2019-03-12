Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cactus (WHD) Price Target to $39.00

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WHD has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Cactus in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Cactus in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cactus from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Cactus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Cactus in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.73.

WHD opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.52. Cactus has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 0.08.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Cactus had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $139.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHD. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the second quarter worth $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 165.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 136,203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 39.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 93,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 9,742.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the third quarter worth $2,670,000. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

