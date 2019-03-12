Roundview Capital LLC Sells 97 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Booking by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $6,211,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Booking by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $11.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,698.49. The stock had a trading volume of 180,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,120. The company has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,606.27 and a twelve month high of $2,228.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $22.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.39 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 26.87%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $16.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total transaction of $428,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,796.66, for a total transaction of $528,218.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 838 shares of company stock worth $1,455,298 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,917.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,157.70.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/roundview-capital-llc-sells-97-shares-of-booking-holdings-inc-bkng.html.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.