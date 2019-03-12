Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.79 Billion

Analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report $3.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.78 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $3.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $15.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.75 billion to $15.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.60 billion to $17.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Loop Capital set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 524,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $52,017,000 after purchasing an additional 21,542 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST stock opened at $90.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $74.53 and a 1 year high of $104.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.55 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

