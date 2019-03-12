Rosetta Stone Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share (RST)

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rosetta Stone in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the year. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get Rosetta Stone alerts:

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $44.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rosetta Stone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

RST opened at $21.75 on Monday. Rosetta Stone has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $22.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rosetta Stone by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Rosetta Stone by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Rosetta Stone by 219.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 72,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 49,773 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,392,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.