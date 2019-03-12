Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Position Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Rollins were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 169,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 51,799 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,373,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,622 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Rollins by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the period. 32.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

ROL stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $40.65. 71,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,304. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.08 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.47.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $444.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.61 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Position Increased by Stephens Inc. AR” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/rollins-inc-rol-position-increased-by-stephens-inc-ar.html.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

See Also: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.