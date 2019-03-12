RMB Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,447 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howard Bancorp were worth $12,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBMD. Biegel & Waller LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 33,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 611,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 57,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Richard G. Arnold bought 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 2,682 shares of company stock worth $35,071 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBMD stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.40. 10,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Howard Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $20.10.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.39 million. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Howard Bancorp Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBMD. BidaskClub raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Stephens downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/12/rmb-capital-management-llc-reduces-stake-in-howard-bancorp-inc-hbmd.html.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.