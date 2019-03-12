RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,935 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up about 0.6% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $23,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 262,235 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,217,002 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $457,298,000 after buying an additional 482,575 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 22,306 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Malcolm Frank sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $31,380.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,516.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Rajeev Mehta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 49,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,566 shares of company stock worth $2,308,346 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Loop Capital set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.35. 75,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $59.47 and a twelve month high of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

