RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,334 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 3.33% of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) worth $14,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLBK. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 3,279.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 434,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 421,421 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 27.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after buying an additional 89,329 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 637,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,791,000 after buying an additional 79,399 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 78.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after buying an additional 73,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.61. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $35.72.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.45 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. Research analysts forecast that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, Director John M. Suit II bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $35,503.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James F. Dent sold 1,000 shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $28,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 4,199 shares of company stock worth $115,834 over the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

