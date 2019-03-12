Rite Aid Co. (RAD) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,806 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 94,321,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rite Aid by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,321,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,919 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rite Aid by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,443,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,479 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Rite Aid by 3.3% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 23,359,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 754,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rite Aid by 26.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,522,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Rite Aid from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.04.

Rite Aid stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.13 million, a P/E ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 1.97. Rite Aid Co. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

